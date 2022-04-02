This week a new transmission of Letter from the Producer LIVE. This revealed specific details of patch 6.1 of Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalkerwhich will be released on April 12.

The name of this new update is Newfound Adventure, and took the opportunity to show its gameplay. Who served as host again was the director and producer Naoki Yoshidawho talked about their main quests.

Similarly, he addressed the issue of one of the secondary, the Tataru’s Grand Endeavor. One of the innovations incorporated is the Duty Support System for the content of A Realm Reborn (2.0).

With such a system all four-player dungeons of the main scenario and trials will be playable together with a team of NPCs (Non-Controllable Characters). There will be reviews for Cape Westwind and improvements in terms of accessibility in the game.

Especially for those who play solo. Square Enix will expand the Duty Support System in future patch 2.x updates from Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalkeras in the expansion heavenward.

For what is shared by Yoshidapatch 6.1 marks the beginning of a new chapter for Warriors of Light. There is also a new original series of alliance raid for 24 players, which is called Myths of the Realm: Aglaia.

The new Final Fantasy XIV patch has many new features

Those who participate will know about the divinities known as Twelve. Among the other additions are Tribal Quests unpublished, which will arrive with update 6.15, which will be in arkasodara for battle classes and jobs.

A new residential district was also added in ishgard called Empyreum, with plots for sale; there will be new information around the purchase system and lottery systems. And a new test could not be missing.

Is about The Minstrel’s Ballad: Endsinger’s Aria which is extreme. In the transmission of Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker beta versions of the Adventurer Plateswhich have extensive customization options.

Another topic that was addressed was the PvP (Player vs. Player) content and the biggest novelty is Crystalline Conflict. Something that will return with the new patch is the gear and mounts inspired by the series of GARO.

They are a contribution of the character designer Keita Amemiya; new jobs added in Shadowbringers and Endwalker They also have their own versions.

Patch 6.1 adds a new dungeon and tests Unreal (Ultima’s Bane), just like him Unending Codex, a valuable source of information. With 6.11 will come a new Ultimate Duty (Dragonsong’s Reprise) and side quest (Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures). There is much to look forward to!

Sources [1][2].