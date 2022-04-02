Once again luck has turned its back on Marc Marquez. The Honda Spaniard for the third time since the dramatic injury in July 2020 found himself forced to miss races due to a physical problem. Again, as happened at the end of last season, the trouble is with the view. After the terrible crash suffered in the warm-up of Mandalika la diplopia she returned to visit the eight-time world champion, who for this reason had to forfeit on the weekend of the Argentine GP. Probably Marquez will also have to give up competing in one of his favorite hunting grounds: the American circuit of Austin.

A very high price to pay for the Cervera phenomenon, which at the beginning of the year he said he wanted to finally return to compete for the title. With those who will almost certainly be at least three zeros in a row it is difficult to think that Marquez will really be able to fight for the coveted ninth world championship win, which would appear in the standings. all-time to Valentino Rossi. However, the mission that has now placed # 93 is to get back on the saddle as soon as possible. Accelerating times obviously involves risks, but at Honda they are convinced that there will be a chance to see the Spaniard on the track earlier than expected.

Speaking with the official website of the MotoGP the team manager of the house of the golden wing, Alberto Puig, tried to explain Marquez’s state of mind and also his plans for the immediate future. “Marc is very angry – declared the Iberian manager – we started the championship with great expectations and we had a good race in Qatar. The test in Indonesia told us that we could have a good race there too, but things went badly, with a lot of crashes.“.

The six-time premier class champion’s recovery, however, may be less slow than expected: “He is thinking about how to speed up his recovery – concluded Puig – had a big accident, but everything will be fine. The injury is much less than what he suffered last year while doing enduro and it is realistic to think that his recovery period will be less than last time.“.