SQUARE ENIX announced that the Eorzea Cafe dedicated to FINAL FANTASY XIV Kyoto and Nagoya will include a capsule hotel. From June 15th to August 31st visitors will be able to stay in one of the thematic rooms dedicated to the famous MMO6 will be available in Kyoto while 12 will be available in Nagoya.

The design of the rooms will be inspired by some of the most important places in the game or, more generally, by its expansions. At the moment the following rooms have been confirmed:

FFXIV: STORMBLOOD (Kyoto)

The Garlean Empire (Kyoto)

The Crystarium (Nagoya)

Eulmore (Nagoya)

The Mheg (Nagoya)

Amh Araeng (Nagoya)

The Rak'tika Greatwood (Nagoya)

The Tempest (Nagoya)

Each room will have images taken from the game on the walls, which will reflect the theme combined with the chosen accommodation. In addition, those who will stay overnight in the capsule hotels will receive a special keychain as a giftthe design of which has not yet been shown.

The Eorzea Cafes will have thematic menus regarding food, that of Kyoto will be inspired by the STORMBLOOD expansion while that of Nagoya to the SHADOWBRINGERS expansion. Customers will also come gift yourself with a placematthe illustration of which will vary based on which of the two cafes we are visiting.

We leave you now with some images dedicated to Eorzea Cafe inspired by FINAL FANTASY XIV.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Siliconera