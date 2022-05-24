The technical director of the Chivas from GuadalajaraJuan Pablo Alfaro, assures that the final against Tuzas del Pachuca was not easy for his squad, since they made them suffer a bit in the game but in the end that was enough for them to be crowned.

“Obviously it is a feeling of happiness, great joy to be able to crown you at home, with your people. It didn’t go the way we would have liked, but in the end the team was good defensively. We sincerely suffered yes, but thank God it was enough for us to get the global score forward. Very proud of these players who worked on it from the beginning of the tournament and we complemented it with a good Liguilla”, he explained.

alfaro He assured that the three virtues that stand out the most in this final with his players are work, humility and commitment.

“If I could name three virtues, it would be work, humility and commitment to be able to fight for this championship, this title, I think deserved for what was achieved throughout the tournament. They had a very strong commitment throughout the tournament and it is reflected in this title. I am very happy for them, they deserved it for the way they work and the dedication they put into each day”, added the Sacred Flock coach.

For Alfaro, thinking of becoming a team of epoch to this Chivas squad in the Liga MX Femenil, it will not be easy, since it ensures that it must go little by little.

“Obviously we are talking about achieving or trying to achieve something that is complicated, it is not easy. We have to go little by little, step by step. Being able to have a dynasty or leave a legacy like the Champion is difficult these days, it’s not that easy. Tournament by tournament we will always try to be champions, it is the demand of this club, it is the demand of Chivas’ greatness. We have to celebrate this title and when all this is over, we are going to rethink things to fight for the title in the next tournament, but we have to go step by step”, concluded Juan Pablo Alfaro.