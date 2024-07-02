The new expansion for Final Fantasy XIV Online “Dawntrail” has just come out along with a new continent, jobs, adventures, characters, mysteries, a new race and a lot of content.

The latest expansion of Final Fantasy XIV Online It is available from July 2, priced at $712 MXN for the standard version and $1,068 for the deluxe edition.

During the adventure we will meet new characters and some familiar faces. Dawntrail It will take us to explore the continent of “Tural”, where we can highlight its seas, mountains, forests and abundant vegetation; which hide great mysteries, among them the legendary golden city.

Players will compete for the throne of Servant of the Dawn, as the champion of Eorzea accompanies his ally Wuk Lama to the succession ceremony that will force them to sail the seas.

With this expansion will come a new race, female Hrothgar, as well as two new jobs, Viper and Pictomancer; occupations which will bring updates to the battle system, including new actions for existing jobs and an increased level cap.

Source: Square Enix

The jobs consist of the following:

Viper: A fast short-range fighter, he has 2 swords in each hand that can be joined into one.

Pictomancer: A sorcerer who with his brush can draw whatever comes out of his imagination to make it a reality, he has many abilities including instant cast spells.

This is not all, as there are still more news to come. Final Fantasy XIV Online with this expansion, such as a shareable strategy board where you can plan your strategy in depth with other players; glasses, which we can put on our character in addition to a helmet; and finally a great graphical improvement, such as better textures, shadow resolution and many more.

Where can I get Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail?

Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail It is now available for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Windows, Mac, and Steam starting at $712 MXN for the standard version and $1,068 for the deluxe edition.

The base game features an unlimited free trial, which includes the “Heavensward” and “Stormblood” expansions, all of the “A Realm Reborn” content, a playable race called “Au Ra” and 5 extra jobs (Astrologer, Dark Knight, Machinist, Red Mage and Samurai).

