Xbox he didn't give up on carrying call of Duty on Game Pass. Indeed, according to what was declared by the head of Microsoft's gaming division Phil Spencer in an interview with journalist Stephen Totilo, in which he also confirmed his desire to launch the new chapters immediately in the subscription service.

For now nothing has been communicated about it for a very simple fact: Xbox is still working on it. We imagine that the arrival of Call of Duty on Game Pass will be an important moment for the game: “Our goal is to have all games from Zenimax, Activision Blizzard and Xbox Game Studios on Game Pass, from launch day.” He declared Spencerclarifying the issue.