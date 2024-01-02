There US Navy has decided to withdraw the aircraft carrier Gerald Ford from the Mediterranean, the world's largest warship, deployed off the coast of Israel after the Hamas attack on October 7. Despite the US Navy's assurance of maintaining “a broad capability in the Mediterranean and across the Middle East”, the decision does not appear to be good news for Israel.

This is what Haaretz writes, commenting on what it defines as “the latest surprise development” in the war in Gaza. Already present in the Mediterranean since May, Ford had approached Israel for deterrent purposes in order to discourage a possible escalation with Lebanon. For now the conflict has not spread, but the Land of the Cedars remains a hot border with continuous rocket launches by the Shiite militia Hezbollah, to which Israel promptly responds. Just as tension remains high regarding other pro-Iranian Shiite groups in Syria and Iraq. Not to mention the Houthis in Yemen who threaten naval traffic in the Red Sea.

“The United States and Iran are engaged in a productive dialogue with open and confidential messages. The reduction of naval power in the region may have been accompanied by discreet signals to Tehran not to lead to further escalation. But it could also represent a gamble wrong on the American side, which Hezbollah could interpret as an opportunity to take on greater risks”, notes the Israeli newspaper.

However, writes Haaretz, “the reduced American naval presence in the region is not good news for Israel. American support for the war effort has been extensive, but (Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin) Netanyahu's government does not have an unlimited credit line.” Recently “there have been tense phone calls” between American President Joe Biden and Netanyahu, especially regarding the Israeli prime minister's relations with the Palestinian National Authority. And the statements of far-right exponents of the Israeli government on the transfer of Palestinians out of Gaza and the return of settlements to the Strip “do not contribute to an atmosphere of trust towards Israel on the part of Washington”, comments Haaretz again.

With Ford's return to its home base in Virginia, Only one other aircraft carrier remains in the area, the Eisenhower, engaged in deterrence against the Houthis in the Red Sea. Over the weekend there was a first direct clash with the sinking of three boats belonging to the Yemeni militia which had attacked a commercial ship. Other US naval units remain in the eastern Mediterranean area: the amphibious assault ship Bataan (which can also transport F-35 Stealth fighters), the landing ship Carter Hall and the naval amphibious transport unit Mesa Verde. Furthermore, the United States launched the international mission Operation Prosperity Guardian to maintain security in the Red Sea.

“We work with allies and partners to increase maritime security in the region. The Ministry of Defense will continue to leverage its posture of collective strength in the region as a deterrent against any state or non-state actor so that there is no escalation of the crisis beyond Gaza “, ensured the statement from the US Sixth Fleet in which the repatriation of the Ford was announced.

Commissioned in 2017, the Ford is considered by the US Navy to be “the most adaptable and lethal combat platform in the world”. With its 100 thousand tons and a contingent of F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter planes on board, it is a latest model aircraft carrier.