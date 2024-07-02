The Sharjah Government Communication Award, with its various annual updates based on the highest international standards, has succeeded in improving the mechanisms and methods of government communication, making it a global platform and a landmark for those seeking excellence in the world of government communication. .

The 11th session of the award will receive innovative participations, projects and initiatives until August 1st that contribute to enhancing the effectiveness of communication between the government and the public, so that the award can continue its role in enhancing the best communication practices by raising the level of competitiveness among various governments and local and international institutions, as it witnesses great interest from various countries around the world..

His Excellency Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau, said in a statement to Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the Sharjah Government Communication Award continues in this year’s edition its journey of keeping pace with the rapid transformations by introducing innovative updates to it, as it reshapes the features of global competition by removing geographical barriers, which opens the way for participants from all over the world to compete in all its categories..

He added that this expansion is a strategic step that reflects the global ambition of the award and consolidates its position as a global platform for excellence in the field of government communication, noting that the award enhances the role of individuals in the communication sector by adding four new categories dedicated to individual awards. These categories honor individual creativity in various forms of communication, while the award attracts the private sector by allocating 6 new categories that encourage companies to develop distinguished communication strategies and creative solutions that serve the community..

He pointed out that the award, in its eleventh session, concluded new strategic partnerships with prestigious international organizations such as: Apolitical AndCSO NETWORK AndUN DESA Within the “Partner Awards” categories, this step confirms the award’s pioneering role in promoting effective and influential communication at the international level, as partnerships are the culmination of a decade of innovation in the field of government communication and represent the award’s commitment to keeping pace with rapid changes while maintaining its vision of celebrating initiatives and achievements of purposeful and influential communication..

He added that since its launch in 2013, the Sharjah Government Communication Award has been advancing the standards of government communication, demonstrating a firm commitment to recognizing the changing nature of communication and interacting with these changes by continuously adding new categories, ensuring that the Sharjah Government Communication Awards remain relevant to issues that touch communities and governments and inclusive of new innovations, as these categories recognize all types and forms of new and emerging communication strategies..

He explained that the award represents a platform for excellence and is a qualitative leap in communication, as it contributes to developing categories and mechanisms that respond to current challenges and help achieve future aspirations for government communication. Thanks to the diversity of its categories and their renewal every year in line with successive developments, the award attracts participants from various segments, including government and private institutions and even individuals, in addition to international organizations, which enhances inclusiveness and expands areas of influence..

Over the course of a decade, the award has encouraged transparency and credibility in media discourse and improved the efficiency of public communication messages, contributing to enhancing the developmental role of government communication until it became a pioneer in highlighting unique models in the government communication sector, as it continues to encourage innovation and excellence in this field. It also contributes to raising government communication to new levels that achieve the strategic visions and goals of governments and international institutions and enhance their role in building an aware and participating society..

He pointed out that the award has received more than 4,336 accepted nomination files since 2013, which reflects the great interest and wide participation from various governmental and private entities, whether within the Emirate of Sharjah with 605 participants or at the level of the UAE with 2,789 participants, and even international participation reached 942 participants..

The Director General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau said that the expansion of the scope of the award to include the Gulf and Arab region two years after its launch, and later to include participation from various countries around the world, made it an important station for communication experts and content creators, which contributed to raising the standards of government communication and enhancing innovation in this field. He pointed out that the award was not limited to honoring only, but was a driver for positive change by establishing best practices and supporting distinguished communication campaigns and initiatives, as it was an incentive for communication sector specialists from youth, media professionals, experts, academics, students and others to produce communication initiatives, works or projects to participate through them in the award..

He explained that the results of the award were used in its various sessions to honor and support the winners by introducing their initiatives, providing media promotion, participating in training events, documenting their work in special publications, providing accreditation certificates, and searching for supporters for their projects. He pointed out that these continuous efforts contribute to serving the community through its involvement in developments in government work and enhance the role of government communication as a bridge for effective communication between governments and communities..

He stressed that the evaluation process of entries in the Sharjah Government Communication Award is characterised by a multi-stage system that ensures accuracy and transparency in selecting winners. It begins with sorting the files by a specialised committee whose mission is to ensure that the files meet the basic criteria and controls for submission, such as including an executive summary, organising the file, and using titles, paragraphs and illustrative images, in addition to the criteria specific to each category. The participating files then move to the second stage, where a second evaluation committee begins to carefully examine the files according to specific criteria and prepares a shortlist of distinguished files, setting clear and specific percentages for the criteria specific to the main arbitration committee, which has extensive experience and diverse cognitive, scientific and professional backgrounds in the field of communication. It receives that shortlist and filters it to the shortlist..

Alai said that the shortlist preparation stage is a crucial step towards selecting the winners. At this stage, the jury sorts and discusses the submitted files and determines the strengths and weaknesses of each one. The results are also presented based on the award criteria in preparation for selecting the winners who will be honored at the awards ceremony..

The Sharjah Government Communication Award is a global event par excellence, receiving entries from across continents, which enhances its position as an international platform for excellence in the field of government communication. In the previous year alone, the award witnessed remarkable geographical diversity in entries, with wide representation from all continents of the world..

The Sharjah Government Communication Award demonstrates a firm commitment to continuous development and adaptation to rapid changes in the field of communication. In its early years, the award focused on establishing the basic principles of interactive communication, strengthening the relationship between institutions and the public to contribute to enhancing and supporting development. The award also played an important role in enriching regional and global partnerships, taking advantage of technological developments to facilitate communication and cultural exchange..

Over time, the award has evolved into a global platform that attracts participants from all over the world, which is evidence of its geographical expansion and its growing influence in anticipating global developments, challenges and opportunities in government communication. This highlights its pivotal role in shaping the future of this vital field, and it also confirms the importance of institutions adapting to the times and the needs of beneficiaries, which are renewed with every innovation witnessed by the world..