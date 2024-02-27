Surprisingly, one was published in the last few hours patches dedicated to Final Fantasy VII Remake. That's right, not the long-awaited Rebirth, which will be available in just two days, but the first chapter. Through this patch, according to the words of Square Enixseveral have been resolved bugsbut it was also changed a dialogue from Aeritha single line which however created several question marks among fans.

Not we can properly talk about “spoilers”but if you haven't played the first game, you may find the rest of the article uncomfortable anticipation.

With the patch, Square Enix has changed one of the final dialogues of the game, the one in which Aerith comments on the sky: the one he recited before “I miss… the steel sky”has now become “This sky… I don't like it”.

As we said, this change has led fans to ask yourself several questionsand to wonder if this change has some particular meanings, or if this could just be a way to contextualize Aerith's feelings in a more fitting way.

In any case, the wait for the release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is winding down, and if there is really more than this in these few changed words, we will probably find out in the next chapter.



