It is clear that this year Barcelona has suffered a significant drop in level compared to what they were the previous year. One of the key factors for this was the loss of Busquets, a man who, despite criticism and his seniority, solved many problems for Xavi's team. The arrival of Oriol Romeu as a replacement was a mistake, so once again the board will move in the summer market for a '5' and one of the names that reappears along the way is Adrien Rabiot.
The footballer who has been linked with Barcelona for many years could join the club this summer. The player complies with what the culés require, recovery and departure from the center of the field, which is why the board plans to present him with an offer to join him as a free agent, since he has not signed a renewal with Juventus and It seems that the relationship between the Turin team and the 2018 world champion is not the best.
Realistically, Barcelona likes other players like Kimmich from Munich or Onana from Everton, however, the price of this pair, as well as that of other players on the wish list, makes them complex due to the club's difficult financial situation, which is why which, a free agent of Rabiot's level, who is also not even 30 years old, seems the most prudent move in favor of the culés.
