In a recent interview, Naoki Hamaguchi, director of Final Fantasy VII Rebirthtalked about the possibilities of using Unreal Engine 5. According to him, has thought together with his team about the pros of switching to this graphics engine for the development of the last part of the remake trilogy.

Part of his reasoning is that fans want the closure of the remake trilogy of Final Fantasy VII in good shape and as soon as possible. A move to Unreal Engine 5 would allow development to move faster, meaning fans wouldn’t have to wait as long for the game to be completed.

Something we must remember is that the time that passed between Remake and Rebirth was almost 5 years. In addition to that, at the same time the team was working on Intergradethe PS5 version that featured additional parts of the story. Until now, the series’ producer had mentioned that they expected a similar development time for the conclusion of the trilogy.

It should be noted that at the moment we do not have an estimated date for the arrival of the last part of the remake. Final Fantasy VII. However, it seems that they hope it will still be released within the current generation of consoles. Hopefully the wait won’t be too long, because we already want to know how this reimagining of Cloud and company’s journey ends.

Where can I play the other parts of Final Fantasy VII?

Square Enix announced a while ago that the remake of Final Fantasy VII it would be a trilogy. So far we have Remake which came out in 2020 and Rebirth which came out in February of this 2024. The first one is available on PlayStation 4 and has a version for PS5 called Intergrade which includes more content. You can also find it on PC.

As to Rebirthfor now only available for PlayStation 5. Some rumors indicate that it will eventually arrive on PC, but there is still no official information from Square Enix.. So you can now enjoy these two parts and get excited for the end of the trilogy. Have you played them yet?

