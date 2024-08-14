Ciudad Juarez.- The Institute for Culture of the Municipality of Juárez (IPACULT) is inviting the community to attend the opening of the painting exhibition “Other Realities” by artist Javier Félix.

The event will take place next Friday, August 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Germán Valdés “Tin Tan” Art Gallery.

This exhibition marks the first time that artist Javier Félix presents part of his work in Ciudad Juárez. With more than 200 works under his belt, including two murals in the city of Los Angeles, California, Félix offers a symphony of shapes and colors that seeks to connect deeply with the viewer, reported the author of the work.

“Art that speaks for itself, succeeds or fails, but is authentic,” he said. Félix began his training in fine arts in the 1960s and has received important recognition, such as that of the Los Angeles Times newspaper, which encouraged him to continue his training in El Paso, Texas. In recent decades he has dedicated his life completely to painting, consolidating himself as a prominent figure in the artistic panorama.

Myrna Judith Barajas Martínez, director of IPACULT, stressed the importance of fostering collaboration between creators and the public, with the aim of generating an artistic agenda that enriches the cultural life of Ciudad Juárez.

He also highlighted the importance of taking advantage of the cultural spaces that the Municipal Government makes available to citizens.

The exhibition “Other Realities” will remain on display until September 22, and can be visited at the Germán Valdés “Tin Tan” Art Gallery, whose opening hours are Monday through Sunday, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.