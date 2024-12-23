The co-spokesperson of Podemos, Isa Serra, has assured that her party will not support in Congress the decree that extends the Government’s energy taxgiven that it breaches the pact they reached with the PSOE to make the lien permanent.

At a press conference this Monday at the headquarters of the purple party, Serra also conveyed his rejection to the increase in diesel taxgiven that it does not have a progressive logic and burdens the working classes with the consequences of climate change when it should fall on large multinationals.

“It is ridiculous to remove taxes from large energy companies, which They are the ones that sell the diesel and the ones that pollute the most and make working families pay more taxes,” he criticized.

Serra has explained that his party agreed with the PSOE to support the tax reform in exchange for promoting a bill, with the investiture block, to make the tax on energy companies permanent. And given that the temporary extension has been chosen via decree, Podemos will not vote in favor once that commitment is fulfilled.

“We had an agreement with the PSOE and the votes of Podemos are worth the same as those of Junts or PNV,” said the purple leader. The validation of said decree in Congress seems complicated, given that the PNV has already announced that it is not going to support it either and has called it “purito paripé.”

“We need tax justice”

“We need tax justice so that there is social justice in our country and we need that, to face the consequences of climate change, the most polluting companies are the ones that pay the most to also reinforce public services,” the purple leader emphasized. Serra has insisted that the diesel tax is poorly conceivedgiven that “working families will fundamentally pay for it.”