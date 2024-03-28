With the arrival of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth in stores last month the number of cosplays based on characters from Square Enix's JRPG increased dramatically. Among the many, the one certainly catches the eye Tifa cosplay realized by HaneAmefamous Taiwanese cosplayer and one of the most followed on the scene.

Tifa is one of the central characters of the Final Fantasy 7 universe and, in general, also one of the female characters best known by players. Cloud's childhood friend and expert martial arts fighter, she joined the eco-terrorist group Avalanche, to destroy the Mako reactors of the Shinra megacorporation which risk ruining the world.