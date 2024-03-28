Next weekend, Pokémon players from around the world will gather at ExCeL London for three days of exciting battles in the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG), the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games, and Pokémon GO and Pokémon UNITE with aim to qualify for this year's Pokémon World Championships in Honolulu.

Lots of Championship Points up for grabs for the winners and a prize pool worth thousands of dollars shared across the Pokémon TCG, Pokémon video games, Pokémon GO and Pokémon UNITE competitions.

It will be possible to follow the championships live streaming on Twitch

Pokémon TCG streaming﻿: Twitch.tv/PokemonTCG

Commentators: Alex Dao, Chip Richey, Ethan Hegyi, Freya Pearce and Mike Ellis



Friday 5 April: from 10:00 to 23:00 Italian time





Saturday 6 April: from 10:00 to 23:00 Italian time





Sunday, April 7: The finals begin at 12pm ET on Twitch.tv/Pokemon



Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet streaming: Twitch.tv/Pokemon

Commentators: Charlie Merriman, Kosta Daidimos, Labhaoisa Akcos-Cromie, Lee Provost and Sierra Dawn



Friday 5 April: from 10:00 to 21:00 Italian time





Saturday 6 April: from 10:00 to 22:00 Italian time





Sunday, April 7: The finals begin at 3:30 PM ET on Twitch.tv/Pokemon



Pokémon GO streaming: Twitch.tv/PokemonGO

Commentators: Leonard König, Martijn Versteeg, Ryan Hackeley, Steven Sanders and Zoë Nowak



Friday 5 April: from 10:00 to 22:00 Italian time





Saturday 6 April: from 10:00 to 22:00 Italian time





Sunday, April 7: The finals begin at 10 a.m. ET on Twitch.tv/Pokemon



Pokémon UNITE streaming: Twitch.tv/PokemonUnite

Commentators: Evan Hashimoto, Jake Sprague, Joshua Hiebert and Kirk Dube

Friday 5 April: from 10:00 to 20:00 Italian time

Saturday 6 April at 10:00 Italian time: from the quarter-finals to the grand final.

Follow this page to not miss the latest news on the 2024 Pokémon European International Championships, and to find out more about the Play! Pokémon visit Pokemon.com/en/play-pokemon/