Next weekend, Pokémon players from around the world will gather at ExCeL London for three days of exciting battles in the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG), the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet video games, and Pokémon GO and Pokémon UNITE with aim to qualify for this year's Pokémon World Championships in Honolulu.
Lots of Championship Points up for grabs for the winners and a prize pool worth thousands of dollars shared across the Pokémon TCG, Pokémon video games, Pokémon GO and Pokémon UNITE competitions.
It will be possible to follow the championships live streaming on Twitch
Pokémon TCG streaming: Twitch.tv/PokemonTCG
Commentators: Alex Dao, Chip Richey, Ethan Hegyi, Freya Pearce and Mike Ellis
Friday 5 April: from 10:00 to 23:00 Italian time
Saturday 6 April: from 10:00 to 23:00 Italian time
Sunday, April 7: The finals begin at 12pm ET on Twitch.tv/Pokemon
Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet streaming: Twitch.tv/Pokemon
Commentators: Charlie Merriman, Kosta Daidimos, Labhaoisa Akcos-Cromie, Lee Provost and Sierra Dawn
Friday 5 April: from 10:00 to 21:00 Italian time
Saturday 6 April: from 10:00 to 22:00 Italian time
Sunday, April 7: The finals begin at 3:30 PM ET on Twitch.tv/Pokemon
Pokémon GO streaming: Twitch.tv/PokemonGO
Commentators: Leonard König, Martijn Versteeg, Ryan Hackeley, Steven Sanders and Zoë Nowak
Friday 5 April: from 10:00 to 22:00 Italian time
Saturday 6 April: from 10:00 to 22:00 Italian time
Sunday, April 7: The finals begin at 10 a.m. ET on Twitch.tv/Pokemon
Pokémon UNITE streaming: Twitch.tv/PokemonUnite
Commentators: Evan Hashimoto, Jake Sprague, Joshua Hiebert and Kirk Dube
Friday 5 April: from 10:00 to 20:00 Italian time
Saturday 6 April at 10:00 Italian time: from the quarter-finals to the grand final.
Follow this page to not miss the latest news on the 2024 Pokémon European International Championships, and to find out more about the Play! Pokémon visit Pokemon.com/en/play-pokemon/
#Pokémon #European #International #Championships #streaming
Leave a Reply