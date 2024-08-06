Final Fantasy 16 for PC could be coming, title appears in new NVIDIA drivers

Final Fantasy 16 it could finally be Coming soon to PC toowhich has been expected for months now but which now seems to be closer, considering that the title emerges from the new NVIDIA driver updatealthough it is not highlighted much yet.

That the team was already working on the conversion on windows It’s well known, and director Hiroshi Takai himself confirmed a few weeks ago that the team was busy with the operation, but the presence of the game within NVIDIA’s new Game Ready drivers seems to be an even more evident confirmation of its imminent arrival.

The company recently released the drivers GeForce 560.81available for a few hours now, and within the game profiles it is possible to see the title Final Fantasy 16, as well as Once Human.