“We are anticipating the celebration of World Hug Day on January 21st because today we are receiving a very important hug from Galbusera that will help research to defeat this rare, complicated and dramatic disease.” These are the words of Fulvia Massimelli, national president of the Italian Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association (Aisla), on the sidelines of the celebration organized today in Milan together with Galbusera to celebrate the conclusion of the 'Il Buon Taste della Ricerca' campaign.

Thanks to the initiative launched by the company in November 2023, which saw the support of consumers with the purchase of Caffaril chocolates at the symbolic price of 1 euro, Aisla received 51 thousand euros earmarked for research. With the sale of the chocolates, 37 thousand euros were raised, the remaining part was integrated by Galbusera.

“The hug is a very simple gesture which however can make a huge difference – underlines Massimelli – We hug each other to give security, demonstrate affection and to demonstrate closeness. Today an important company embraces the entire Aisla community. I therefore want to thank not only Galbusera, but also all of you who donated and purchased the chocolates, contributing to this beautiful embrace”.