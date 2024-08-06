Inside Out 2 is a huge success, and it seems that there is nothing that can stop the high performance of the film. A few days ago it was announced that Pixar’s work is already positioned as the most successful animated film of all time. Now, It has been revealed that this sequel has surpassed the total sales of The Avengers.

According to Deadline, Inside Out 2 has raised more than $1,523.9 billion, surpassing the $1,521 billion of The Avengers. This places the Pixar sequel as the tenth most successful film in history. Still ahead are films like the remake of The Lion King, Jurassic World, Avatar, Avengers: End Game and more.

Despite the success of Deadpool & Wolverine, Inside Out 2 remains a great option for the cinema right now. While the sequel has already been in theaters for almost two months in some places, there are still markets where it has yet to arrive or, as is the case in Japan, it has only just been released. In this way, There is still plenty of room for the film to raise more money.

It is very interesting the success that it has had Inside Out 2. While many of us thought this film would do well, probably not many saw these numbers coming. Considering that there are still places where the film is still playing, it is very likely that this number will continue to grow.

Via: Deadline