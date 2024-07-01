In a post on the official blog, Yoshida apologized to fans Early Access (which, remember, was reserved for those who pre-ordered the game), and explained what caused some of the issues and how the development team at Square Enix intends to fix them. He also hinted that a hotfix will arrive “this week,” along with a short period of server maintenance.

The director of Final Fantasy 14 – Naoki Yoshida also known as Yoshi-P – apologized for the problems who showed up in Dawn Trail the latest expansion of the beloved MMORPG, currently available in early access.

Yoshida’s words on Dawntrail

“First of all, I would like to thank everyone who has played Dawntrail since it entered Early Access,” said Yoshida. “However, I would like to extend my warmest sincere apologies for the problems we have identified.”

“Our preliminary investigation suggests that this problem is likely due to a phenomenon known as memory fragmentation“, Yoshida said.

“We are working for speed up the release of this patch as soon as possible,” he added. “However, we regret to say that this process will take some time. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this has caused and appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to resolve this issue.”

“Until we have resolved this issue, we kindly suggest you consider the idea of ​​playing in Dynamis, Shadow or Oceania data centers“, Yoshida said.

“The above issues have been classified as high priority,” Yoshida said. “They are being investigated on our development server and are being addressed systematically. We are considering releasing a hot fix, which will likely It will happen this week and will be accompanied by a short maintenance period.”

While we wait for news, we leave you with the live-action trailer featuring comedian Rhys Darby.