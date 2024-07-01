We are just a few days away from the premiere of the sixth and final season of Cobra Kaione of the most popular Netflix series in recent years. In this way, Today the first trailer for the final episodes of the Karate Kid sequel was released.

Unlike previous seasons, where all episodes were available on the same day, Netflix has changed its model, since the sixth season of Cobra Kai will be divided into three parts, with the first five chapters planned to arrive on July 18. So today’s trailer gives us a better look at what we’ll be seeing in a couple of days.

Following this, the second part of the sixth season of Cobra Kai will be available on November 28, 2026. Finally, The end of the Netflix series will arrive sometime in 2025Unfortunately, it is currently unknown when this will happen.

Season 6 picks up after the events of Season 5, where the Cobra Kai students embark on a journey to compete in the World Karate Championships, where they will face their toughest opponents yet. Remember, The first five episodes of this finale will be available on July 18. In related news, here’s another trailer for the series. Jackie Chan also talks about the new Karate Kid movie.

Author’s Note:

This is the ending that many have been waiting for for years, and while the first few episodes will likely just leave fans wanting more, it will be interesting to see how this final conflict plays out, especially after the events of season five.

Via: Netflix