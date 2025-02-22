Tamara Falcó has been one of the known faces that has been seen in the current edition of the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid held in IFEMA. The collaborator of El Hormiguero He has attended the different media and, once again, has returned to reflect on her desire to form a family with her husband, Íñigo Onieva.

“The truth is that for now I am supercontent. I ask family, but it is also that I am very believer, I think that If God does not send me family for something it will be “said the television before the cameras that were present there.

The Marquesa de Griñón also wanted to publicly remember that he is using the help of science to perform the relevant tests related to motherhood: “I go to my doctors, to my reviews, everything I have done has been with science behind. I pray, but then I have gone to the doctor. “

In addition, Isabel Preysler’s daughter wanted to talk about crisis rumors with the businessman after the press saw her leave only a hotel on February 14, coinciding with Valentine’s Day.

“I asked Íñigo not to bring our Valentine’s dinner to the press. He devoted himself as 35 minutes to avoid the paparazzi that followed him and as he did not get it He got into the hotel, he ran away and we had dinner elsewhere“He settled to silence the speculation about it.