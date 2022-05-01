Videoreportage by Angelo Maria Perrino

In his speech at the Brothers of Italy’s programmatic conference in Milan, the journalist Filippo Facci he told the audience: “Yesterday I was at my house, I was playing with old photos on the computer when I happen to have an old photo in which I was embraced with Giorgia Meloni, in Atreju a few years ago. The public on Facebook at 11.20pm and I write (it’s the story of my life) ‘When there is a chariot of winners, I have already gone down’. It’s 11.25 pm, the cell phone rings and it’s Giorgia Meloni, who tells me: ‘Are you stupid? Come and speak before me tomorrow. ‘ I say, ‘Okay, fine’. ”

