In joquicingoState of Mexico, two young people died when the car they were traveling in overturned after leaving the Joquicingo-Malinalco highway.

According to reports, the young people were traveling at high speed aboard a Nissan Sentra, which they would have lost control of and overturned, remaining in a place in the municipality known as The Plain of Dona Juana.

Meanwhile, although a citizen call to 911 alerted the emergency services, when paramedics and municipal police arrived at the scene, the two crew members of the car had already died.

Likewise, after declaring their death, the two bodies were transferred to the facilities of the Forensic Medical Service of the regional unit of the Attorney General of Justice of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) in Tenancingowhere they will be identified and handed over to their relatives.

In the same way, the Mexican Prosecutor’s Office began with the investigation corresponding to the automobile event, since there were no third parties injured during this incident.

While it stands out that in said road, the Joquicingo-Malinalco highway, there have been various crashes so far this year, especially between individuals and passenger buses, the most notorious being the crash between a truck with pilgrims who were going to Chalmawith 10 vehicles, leaving a dozen injured.