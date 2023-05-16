At least three dead prisoners left a fight inside a prison located in the east of the Mexican capital, Authorities from the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City (SSCCDMX) reported this Monday.

“This afternoon there was a fight in a module of the Men’s Center for Social Reintegration Santa Martha Acatitla (Cevareso, Oriente) where 3 people deprived of their liberty (PPL) lost their lives, who were incarcerated for the crimes of qualified homicide, robbery and kidnapping,” reported the head of the SSCCDMX, Omar García Harfuch.

(Do not stop reading: Collision between trailer and a truck leaves at least 27 dead in Mexico).

“Security inside the Penitentiary Center was reinforced. We are collaborating with the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office in the corresponding investigation,” he added.

In addition, the official indicated that the director of the prison and the deputy director of security were dismissed.

After the events, the authorities indicated that the security measures were reinforced and the state of force in said penitentiary center was expanded.

See also Migrant dies after falling from a fence at the border when he was with his wife and son At least five people deprived of their liberty (who) attacked three more who, as a result of the beatings, lost their lives

Meanwhile, in an information card, the SSC of the Mexican capital reported that “at least five people deprived of their liberty (who) attacked three more who, as a result of the blows, lost their lives” participated in the fight.

In addition, they indicated that the aggressors and the victims were identified.

The five are serving sentences of almost 50 years for various crimes such as qualified homicide and possession of a firearm. Another for qualified robbery and qualified rape, as well as a process for qualified homicide, kidnapping, qualified robbery and firing a firearm.

Another of the aggressors has a sentence of more than 20 years for a record for qualified homicide, another process for qualified rape and one more process for qualified robbery of 6 years.

A fourth aggressor has a record for kidnapping with 100 years in prison by judicial determination and the fifth and last man has a record for qualified robbery. Meanwhile, of the three people who lost their lives, one of them had a record for qualified homicide of 27 years and 6 months and had another process for qualified homicide of 31 years and 3 months.

(Keep reading: Mexico reports a drop in the flow of migrants to the United States after the end of Title 42).

The second had a sentence of 27 years and 11 days for qualified homicide and the third man was serving a sentence of 26 years and 7 months 29 days for the crime of qualified homicide and qualified robbery.

The SSC indicated that agents from the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office (FGJ) took notice of the facts for the pertinent investigations, as well as for the corresponding expert services; meanwhile, the SSC collaborates in the inquiries that derive from the case.

EFE

More news

The reason why China wants to become a new global mediator

Nine kidnapped Colombians were rescued in northern Mexico

Israelis, Palestinians agree Egyptian-brokered ceasefire