From exclusion to the visit to Rome by Pope Francis. The story of the 10-year-old autistic boy who, on the order of the priest of the Church of the Assumption, had to be separated from the other 40 kids who received their first communion on Sunday, ends with an apology from the parish and the bishop of Teramo.

Yesterday many mothers called Monia and Daniele showing affection and solidarity. An apology from the parish priest and the invitation from the bishop to go to the meeting with Pope Francis on June 17 in Rome also arrived. “I’d like to go with the children, they’ve never been there,” says mother Monia as she answers dozens of phone calls about her son’s case, excluded from the First Communion ceremony. “Many parents knew nothing, they were shocked, if they had noticed earlier, they told me, they would have protested and would have taken our side”.

That empty pew at Sunday mass was noticed, and how, because, as the mother says, “all the classmates adore C.”. The ceremony went on without C., while five kilometers away, at 11.30 in the church of the Santissimo Salvatore, another celebration started with a moving procession in the square, choirs and only one child in front, C., accompanied by parents to the only station set up, in a very few hours by Don Gaston, under the altar, next to a white lily. And so C. was also able to receive the sacrament. Case closed? In no way. That absence weighs heavily on C.’s friends and their parents who called Monia en masse yesterday. “I was very happy with their feedback – this very busy mother says on the phone – Many mothers have reiterated that they are on my side. If they had known in time they would have kept the point, saying: “If C. can’t take Communion, then we don’t let the others do it either”. But it was all over now.”