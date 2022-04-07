Dubai (Etihad)

The axes of the “FIFA” workshop for technical experts, organized by the International Federation in cooperation with the Football Association for the period from 4 to 7 April this year, with the participation of 47 technical experts, witnessed the conclusion of the activities, Mohammed Abdullah Hazam Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Football Association.

The axes of the workshop were presented by Branimir Ojevic, Head of Training Development at the International Federation. During the theoretical lectures, he discussed the development projects and programs that were implemented during the last period, and listened to observations, while Al-Nasr Club hosted practical exercises throughout the duration of the workshop.

For his part, Muhammad Abdullah Hazam Al Dhaheri confirmed that the technical and specialized workshops organized by the International Football Association (FIFA) focus on the mechanism of unifying the visions and strategy of FIFA in order to develop the game and its elements, starting from the buds, juniors and youth category, to the first teams for the men and women categories, with The importance of concerted efforts by all member associations with FIFA to produce the best results for development.

The Secretary-General said: “The Football Association is keen on continuous cooperation and coordination with the International Federation and its technical experts and international lecturers, and is keen to see and discuss modern programs, because of the benefit of the game, and in what contributes to the development of Emirati football as well, by providing the elements of the game in the country with another. developments, as well as providing them with the necessary knowledge to continue giving and gaining more experience.”

He expressed his happiness for the United Arab Emirates’ hosting of this international event, which reflects the commitment of the UAE Football Association to positively contribute to the development of technical elements in the region and the world. .