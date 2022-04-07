Who knows why Elon Musk didn’t think about it before. There is a car that mines cryptocurrencies when it is parked, and is curiously called as an Italian verb. There Avvenire Spiritusproduced by Avvenire Electric Vehicles, is a three-wheeled car, fully electricwhich can be a nice solution for Bitcoin aficionados.

The car is available in two options, the Deluxe and the Ultimate, with deliveries starting in 2023. However, there is a significant price difference between the two trim levels. The Deluxe costs about $ 23,000, which is very affordable; the Ultimate is around 150,000 bucks. However, the very different prices are widely justified: the full optional version has some autonomous driving features, wireless charging, carbon fiber bodywork, larger rims and a higher autonomy range (480 kilometers).

In both cases, cryptocurrency mining is possible. The cars have a crypto wallet called Nebula, and using the specific “Nebula Wallet” app owners can get busy with Crypto passions while the car is parked in parking lots. In addition to Bitcoin, other currencies can be mined such as Ethereum, Dogecoin (Musk’s favorite, in fact) and others less known.

The car has excellent performance: the Ultimate goes from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in less than two seconds thanks to its 449 horsepower engine, but the top speed is still limited to 170 km / h. In all, it weighs 600 kilos, which is why it sprints so fast, and can take advantage of a braking energy recovery system. It can be ordered on a base of three colors (black, blue, red). The first prototype was completed in 2021, but it’s not the only one the company can supply. In fact, Avvenire Electric Vehicles, a brand headquartered in Ontario, Canada, counts on other vehicles such as the Terra e-bike, the Foras and Tectus minicars as well as the Aspero ATV.