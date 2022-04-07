UN UN General Assembly to vote today on temporary suspension of Russia from UNHRC

Two-thirds of the votes cast in the General Assembly must support the decision in order for Russia to temporarily lose its seat in the Council. The General Assembly has 193 members.

UN the General Assembly will vote today on whether to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council. According to the representative of the President of the General Assembly, the vote is scheduled to take place in the afternoon Finnish time.

Among other things, the US ambassador to the United Nations demanded the removal of Russia from the council after Russian forces were accused of killing civilians in, among others, Bocha, Ukraine.

Two-thirds of the votes cast in the 193-member UN General Assembly must support the decision in order for Russia to temporarily lose its seat in the Council. Abstentions are not counted in determining the proportion of votes.

“Images of Bucha and destruction across Ukraine require us to respond to our words with deeds,” the US ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday.

“We cannot allow a Member State that undermines all the principles we consider important to sit in the UN Human Rights Council in the future,” he continued.

Civilian bodies were found in Butcha after the departure of Russian troops. Russia has denied killing civilians in Butcha, but satellite imagery has confirmed the bodies were already on the streets while the city was under Russian control.

In The Human Rights Council, established in 2006, has 47 member states elected by the UN General Assembly. In the past, Libya has been temporarily excluded from the Human Rights Council. The country of North Africa lost its Soviet seat in 2011.

“Russia should not have a dominant position in that body, and we should not allow Russia to use its Soviet seat as a propaganda tool so that they can show that they are genuinely concerned about human rights,” Thomas-Greenfield said.

In addition to Thomas-Greenfield, at least the British Foreign Secretary has called for Russia to be removed from the Human Rights Council. Liz Truss.

Truss estimates Monday On Twitter, Russia cannot continue as a member of the Council because of strong evidence of war crimes by Russian forces. Truss mentioned, among other things, information about mass graves and “horrible slaughter” in Butcha.

News channel ABC News The resolution that led to the establishment of the Human Rights Council specified that a member of the Council may be suspended by the UN General Assembly if a member state commits serious and systematic human rights violations.

The concise draft resolution to be voted on today expresses concern about the implementation of human rights in Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis caused by the war of aggression in Russia.

The draft specifically refers to reports that Russia has been reported guilty of human rights abuses in Ukraine and violated international law.