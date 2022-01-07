The Team of the Year from FIFA 22 is around the corner and the game’s developers have finally officially unveiled forwards candidates for the TOTY.
The TOTY is probably EA Sports’ biggest promotion of the year in Ultimate Team (FUT), since the best 11 players selected, in addition to honorable mentions, they receive interesting updates. With these players generally already highly regarded, most of the promo cards gets a score of 90 or higher.
The community FIFA he can vote for the players he wants and then the cards are released over time depending on where they play. The forwards candidates to the FIFA 22 TOTY have finally been unveiled by EA Sports and there are some very cool names on the list. Users will be able to choose between twenty-two different forwards and among these only three or four will eventually receive a special card.
It will be very difficult to decide who to vote for and it will be interesting to see who wins. Below you can find the complete list of the twenty-two candidates for TOTY’s FIFA 22:
- Karim Benzema
- Federico Chiesa
- Cristiano Ronaldo
- Jonathan David
- Gerard Moreno
- Jack Grealish
- Erling Haaland
- Ciro Immobile
- Lorenzo Insigne
- Harry Kane
- Robert Lewandowski
- Romelu Lukaku
- Lautaro Martinez
- Kylian Mbappé
- Lionel Messi
- Neymar Jr.
- Mikel Oyarzabal
- Dimitri Payet
- Mohamed Salah
- Luis Suarez
- Dusan Tadic
- Dusan Vlahovic
Players like Salah, Suarez, Lewandowski, Haaland, Ronaldo, Benzema, Vlahovic, Kane and Messi have been protagonists of an incredible season in terms of achievement in front of the opponent’s goal.
The community of FIFA has some time to vote for their favorite players and there is not much to wait for this promotion to be released on Friday January 21, 2022.
FIFA 22 is currently available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.
