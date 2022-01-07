EP Murcia Friday, 7 January 2022, 19:00



The year 2021 ended with 30 deaths on the roads of the Region of Murcia, three more than in 2020 -year with mobility restrictions- and four less than in 2019, according to data provided by the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT).

According to the same data, the number of deaths on the roads of the Region in the last year breaks with the trend of decreases in previous years, since in 2017 46 people died and in 2018 45 people lost their lives on the roads.

In general terms, the year 2021 has ended with 1,004 deaths on Spanish roads, which represents an increase of 15 percent compared to the figures for 2020 -year with mobility restrictions-, when 870 people died and it became the best year of the historical series. In any case, last year became the second with fewer deaths, with a reduction of 9 percent compared to 2019, the year before the pandemic.

The Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, has presented the Road Safety balance with 24-hour provisional data at the DGT headquarters, together with the director general of the department, Pere Navarro, and the Prosecutor of the Road Safety Coordinating Chamber, Bartolomé Vargas. The figures presented by the minister are compared with those of 2019, as it is the last exercise of normality in mobility.

During the presentation of the results, the head of the Interior portfolio has indicated that in 2021 there were 921 fatal accidents on Spanish roads, in which 3,728 people were seriously injured, representing 705 people less than in 2019 and a fall 16 percent.

The minister has highlighted that in 2011 1,484 deaths were registered on Spanish roads, a figure that in 2021 has been reduced by 32 percent. In 2011, there were 4.1 deaths per day, while in 2021 it was 2.8 deaths per day.

By type of road, the Minister of the Interior has clarified that in 2021 there were 281 deaths on highways or highways (-8%) and 723 on conventional roads (-9%). Seventy-two percent of the fatalities occurred on conventional roads, compared to 28 percent that occurred on highways or motorways. “The rate remains stable according to which out of every four deaths in accidents, three occur on conventional roads and one on the motorway or highway,” he added.

Regarding the type of accident that causes the deaths, Grande-Marlaska has emphasized that 39 percent were road exits and 32 percent were frontal or frontal-lateral collisions. Compared to 2019, deaths from head-on collisions decreased by 22 percent and deaths from road exits by 7 percent. The minister has pointed to excessive or inappropriate speed “as the main factor, common and transversal in all fatal accidents.”

In terms of user, the data shelled by the minister maintain that 38 percent of those killed on Spanish roads were vulnerable users, that is, pedestrians, cyclists or motorists. There were 383 deaths, 61 less than in 2019. “The challenge is in the protection of vulnerable users,” the minister insisted.

Regarding the number of pedestrians who died, these were 110, 8 less than in 2019. Of the 110, a total of 59 were on the motorway or highway and 51 on conventional roads. Among those killed on high-occupancy roads, 19 were drivers or occupants who had gotten out of the vehicle and 23 were pedestrians walking or crossing.

Cyclists killed in road accidents amounted to 31 last year, which is 9 less than in the reference year 2019, despite the increase in the number of bicycles on the roads. On the other hand, 241 motorists lost their lives, which represents 45 fewer and a 16 percent decrease. In 2021, there was a deceased user of a personal mobility vehicle, despite the fact that they are prohibited from driving on interurban roads.

By age, the largest decrease in deaths in 2021 occurred in the group over 65 with a fall of 25 percent, while the accident rate of young people aged 15 to 24 increased, from 112 deaths in 2019 to 138 in 2021 , 23 percent more.

Grande-Marlaska has emphasized the need to use safety elements and has argued that 140 deceased people traveling in cars and minivans (26%) were not wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. In addition, he added that 8 cyclists and 10 motorists did not wear helmets either.

By autonomous communities, deaths decreased in all autonomous communities, except Castilla-La Mancha (+17), Balearic Islands (+10); Andalusia (+12); Cantabria (+4) and Comunidad Foral de Navarra (+3). Catalonia (-40) and Community of Madrid (-25) are the ones with the greatest reductions in 2021.

Less mobility than in 2019



Regarding mobility data, the minister has pointed out that in 2021 393.7 million long-distance trips were registered, which is 8 percent less than in 2019 and an increase of 23 percent in relation to 2020, “An exceptional and strange year in which everything was conditioned by the pandemic and mobility limitations.”

To explain this fall, Grande-Marlaska recalled that the year 2021 «was born with the third State of Alarm in force», which ran from November 9, 2020 to May 8, 2021. «Therefore, 2021 started with strong declines in mobility also related to restrictions “, he stressed, adding that afterwards there was a” significant recovery. ” For example, in summer there was a volume of trips “very similar” to that of 2019 and since September an increase in mobility has been observed.

By periods of the year, Grande-Marlaska has specified that between January and April 2021, mobility fell by 29 percent compared to 2019 and the accident rate by 22 percent; From May to June, the loss ratio decreased 4 percent while the loss ratio increased 24 percent; in July and August, with a similar mobility between the two years, the decrease in the accident rate reached 12 percent; and in the last four-month period, mobility grew by 5 percent and the accident rate fell by 10 percent.

In this context, the Interior Minister has reported that the vehicle fleet reached 33.2 million vehicles in 2021, which is 2 percent more than in 2019, the year before the Covid-19 pandemic. On the contrary, the census of drivers remains stable, at 27.3 million.

Finally, Fernando Grande-Marlaska has concluded that the road accident balance for 2021 indicates that “the trend of reduction of the accident rate” experienced in the last decade has been maintained, but has added that “the assessment cannot be positive because 1,004 deaths there are many “, so he has announced that he will continue working to reduce the figures.