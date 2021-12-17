FIFA 22 remains firm in the first place of the UK sales ranking drafted by GFK and related to the physical market, with Call of Duty Vanguard and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe closing the podium in second and third place. Halo Infiniteinstead, it “settles” for fourth place in the campaign launch week.

Here is the ranking of twenty best selling games in the UK in the week ending 11 December 2021:

FIFA 22 Call of Duty: Vanguard Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Halo Infinite Just Dance 2022 Pokémon Shining Diamond Animal Crossing: New Horizons Minecraft Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Shining Pearl Pokémon Forza Horizon 5 Battlefield 2042 Mario Party Superstars Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury Hot Wheels Unleashed Ring Rift Adventure Riders Republic Lego Harry Potter Collection The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

FIFA 22

In first position we find FIFA 22 again, which should not come as a surprise given the great passion of the English for football. In general we note that the first 20 potions are occupied by a good number of games exclusively for Nintendo Switch, including Mario Kart 8 Delux in third place and Pokémon Shining Diamond in sixth, two places down from the previous week.

As mentioned at the beginning, Halo Infinite is in fourth place in the week of its debut, but it must be said that the ranking does not take into account the copies sold digitally or obviously all Xbox Game Pass subscribers. Sliding for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy which goes from eighth to twentieth place within a week.

Recently GFK also released the UK sales ranking for the entire month of November, which sees the first Call of Duty: Vanguard.