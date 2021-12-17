The track scratch world champion returned home to Brembate Sopra (Bergamo) after the heart ablation performed on Thursday in Ancona. “I’m still exhausted and the loop recorder that was placed in my chest bothers me a little, but I’ll get used to it and come back even stronger”

Martina Fidanza has returned home. One day after the heart ablation performed at the Lancisi hospital in Ancona, due to sudden increases in heart rate that occurred several times in moments of recovery after exertion, the world champion of track scratch returned to her Brembate Sopra (Bergamo) accompanied by her mother Nadia (former cyclist, she also participated in the Giro d’Italia). The father is Giovanni Fidanza, an excellent professional from 1989 to 1997, winner of a stage in the Giro d’Italia and one in the Tour de France, teammate of Gianni Bugno at Chateau d’Ax, Gatorade and Team Polti.

The words – “They discharged me at noon – says Martina Fidanza, who is 22 and at the World Championship track in Roubaix was gold in scratch and silver in team pursuit -. In the morning they gave me the last visits and additional blood tests because my blood pressure was a bit low. Then I went home with my mom. I have a general feeling of exhaustion and the loop recorder that was placed in my chest bothers me a little, but I just have to get used to it. I know I’ll be back stronger still “.

The intervention – The Fidanza was operated at the Lancisi University Hospital of Ancona, a department of cardiology and arrhythmology of the highest level, directed by Professor Antonio Dello Russo. With him collaborates Roberto Corsetti, cardiologist and sports doctor, referent of the health activity of the national cycling teams and head of the B&B Medical Center in Imola. During the operation, an endo-cavity electrophysiological study was carried out: the probes entered the femoral arteries and, with radiofrequency, the electrical points of the cells that had become irritated were cleaned in the right atrium. In the operating room, the arrhythmia was induced again and the electrically unstable area of ​​the heart was seen very clearly. Further stimuli, after the intervention, gave negative results. Under the left clavicle, a small plate (2 cm by 2 cm, it is called a loop recorder) was inserted, which records cardiac activity and sends it, through the mobile phone, directly to Ancona. The Fidanza will have to rest at least one month before being able to gradually resume competitive activity. In 2022 he will race with the German Ceratizit Wnt.

