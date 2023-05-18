From different points of the capital, even to the municipality of Calera, a huge cloud of smoke could be seen coming out of a corral of vehicles and cranes.

a strong fire registered this wednesday in the capital of Zacatecas,consuming more than 50 vehicles that they were in an Escobedo crane yard.

The events were recorded before 1:00 p.m., in the bicentennial boulevard In front of the Estrella de Oro neighborhood, firefighters from the Municipal Civil Protection and the State Coordination of Civil Protection (CEPC) mobilized to the place.

They immediately began work to put out the flames that were consuming all the vehicles they found in their path, according to the NTR Zacatecas outlet, in total there were more than 50 burned cars.

To help put out the fire, a pipe truck from the Zacatecas City Hall loaded with water was sent.

Meanwhile, a group of volunteers helped move the cars that were still running to prevent them from catching fire as well.

Elements of the General Directorate of Road Safety Police, the National Guard (GN) and the Mexican Red Cross also attended the scene.

Unofficially it was said that most cars which were left in total loss, had been insured by the State Attorney General’s Office (FGJE).

It should be noted that the enormous layer of smoke could be seen from various points in the city of Zacatecas, there were even reports from residents of Calera, who said it could be seen as far as their municipality.