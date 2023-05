How did you feel about the content of this article?

Members of the People’s Liberation Army on parade: 2021 law prohibits “insults” and “slander” against military | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A Chinese comedy production company has been fined and barred from performing in Beijing after a comedian made a joke about the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the country’s armed forces, during a stand-up performance.

During a performance last weekend at a theater in the Chinese capital, comedian Li Haoshi, known by the stage name House, told a story that he had adopted two stray dogs in Shanghai and that they both chased a squirrel. The dogs’ behavior made him remember a sentence.

“Excellent style of work, able to win battles,” said House, citing a Chinese Communist Party slogan that references the PLA.

Due to criticism from the Chinese government, Li canceled all of his performances and his production company apologized in a statement.

It was not enough: this Wednesday (17th), the Beijing Municipal Department of Culture and Tourism determined that the company will have 1.3 million yuan (R$ 920,000) withheld for “illegal earnings” (revenue from performances in that Li made the joke) and will be fined 13 million yuan (R$ 9.2 million), in addition to being barred indefinitely from performing in Beijing.

In 2021, China enacted a law banning “insults” and “slander” against military personnel.