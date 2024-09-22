There Fiat Fastback And an SUV coupe developed for the South American market. This car is characterized by its sporty lines and modern design, with particular attention to its performance and maximum comfort. This model is inspired by the Fiat Pulse, and uses the MLA platform. The Fiat Fastback is a Crossover SUV type car, sold only in the South American market since September 2022.

Fiat Fastback, a SUV coupé to be discovered

There Fiat Fastbackas mentioned above, is a coupé SUV. Its sporty lines and cutting-edge design blend with unparalleled performance and comfort, making this car nothing short of wonderful.

THE engines available include turbo-petrol variantssuch as: 1.0 Turbo Flex 130 HP for the basic versions (Audace and Impetus), and 1.3 Turbo Flex 185 HP for the top version. performance I am brilliant: the Abarth version can in fact accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 8.1 seconds. The amenities include 17- or 18-inch alloy wheels, full LED headlights, an infotainment system with a 10.1-inch screen and various driver assistance systems (ADAS), including automatic emergency braking and lane keeping.

The fastback offers a large 600-litre bootwhich can be increased to 1,087 liters by folding down the rear seats, ideal for long journeys with large loads. Available in various colours, including Monte Carlo Red for the Abarth version, this model combines elegance and performance.

Fiat Fastback, features

With a sporty design And dynamic developed for the South American market, The Fiat Fastback is an important part for Fiat in the SUV-coupé segment. This model is based on the MLA platform, shared with the Fiat Pulse, designed to balance beauty and functionality. It is characterized by a sleek roofline and a muscular tail, therefore a special look for customers looking for a vehicle that combines elegance and optimal performance.

Fiat Fastback Engines

Motor Cylinders Valves Displacement Power Couple T200 3 in line 12 valves 1.0 liter

(999 cm³) 130 HP (96 kW) at 5750 rpm (92 kW) at 5750 rpm 200 Nm at 1750 rpm T270 4 in line 16 valves 1.3 liters

(1332 cm³) 185 HP (136 kW) at 5750 rpm (134 kW) at 5750 rpm 270 Nm at 1750 rpm Engines mounted on the Fiat Fastback

As mentioned above, the Fastback is available in various engine configurations, all turbo-petrol:

1.0 Turbo Flex with 130 HP and 200 Nm of torque combined with the CVT automatic transmission. This engine can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.4 seconds with an average fuel consumption of around 14.6 km/l.

combined with the CVT automatic transmission. This engine can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.4 seconds with an average fuel consumption of around 14.6 km/l. The 1.3 Turbo Flex with 185 HPavailable in the sporty Abarth version, accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.1 seconds thanks to a six-speed automatic transmission. This model is equipped with 18-inch wheels with specific badges, in order to underline its sporty character.

The Fiat Fastback is equipped with a full range of technologies:

ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems): includes automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist and automatic high beam headlights to improve driving and make it safer.

(Advanced Driver Assistance Systems): includes automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist and automatic high beam headlights to improve driving and make it safer. Infotainment: 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system (10.1-inch for advanced versions), compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. In addition, a 7-inch digital instrument panel provides all the information the driver needs.

Despite the coupé’s specifications, the Fastback maintains a good level of performance.

The dimensions of the vehicle with a llength of 4.43 meters and a minimum ground clearance of 192 mm allow the Fastback to tackle rough terrain or light roads.

The Fiat Fastback is available in three trims:

Bold : the basic version, with 1.0 turbo engine and 17-inch wheels.

: the basic version, with 1.0 turbo engine and 17-inch wheels. impetus : offers additional features, such as two-tone paintwork and other technical accessories.

: offers additional features, such as two-tone paintwork and other technical accessories. Limited Edition Powered by Abarth: the sportiest version, characterised by a 1.3 turbo engine and a set of different details and technologies.

Although the Fiat Fastback was designed for the South American market and is currently available in countries such as Brazil, its features and design make it attractive for other markets as well.

In short, the Fiat Fastback presents itself as a practical and sophisticated SUV coupé, capable of competing in an increasingly “crowded” segment, aiming for style and sportiness, while maintaining a good level of comfort.

The The price of the Fiat Fastback ranges from 129,900 to 149,900 real, or between 25,000 and 29,000 euros..

Fiat Fastback, released in Europe

The Fiat Grande Panda represents a new range of cars that will spread in the years to come. The family includes models such as the Fiat Multipla and the Fastback, previewed in July 2024, on the occasion of the 125th anniversary of the iconic Italian brand. The new Multipla will arrive probably on the market in 2025, followed by the Fastback the following year (2026). Despite the wait, the brand has confirmed that both models are ready for production.

Like the Fiat Grande Pandathe Fastback will certainly be based on the Smart Car platform, it will probably be characterized by a higher ground clearance and a more inclined rear window. The front, perhaps, will be very similar to that of the Grande Panda, apart from a few details. On the other hand, the rear will be totally different with a wide black stripe that will include the light clusters, which run along the sides, and the logo positioned in the center of the vehicle.