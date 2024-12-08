The Primitiva draw this Saturday, December 7, 2024 has not left any special category winners (six hits plus reimbursement) or first category winners (six hits), so for the next draw, this Thursday, December 12, it will be puts into play a pot of 13.3 million euros.

Yes, there were second-class guesses (five numbers plus complementary numbers). There are three of them and each one of them takes a prize of 66,547.92 euros.

The tickets were validated in the receiving office 32,650 of Torrevieja (Alicante); in the administration of lottery 24 de Lion; and in 39 Malaga.

The winning combination is the one formed by 8, 9, 27, 31, 32 and 43. Complementary 29refund 7.

State Lotteries and Betting celebrates the Primitiva draw three times a week, on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdaysbeing the most widely accepted draw in Spain.