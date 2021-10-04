Also on the Spanish market there was no expected recovery in a positive sense in September. New car registrations fell by 16%, and the decrease would be due, as in other European countries, to the shortage of cars to buy, the result of an original lack of semiconductors.

In addition to the negative macro-data released by ANFAC, the model won the Spanish match in September Fiat 500. The car of the Italian company, one of the flagship electric cars for the Stellantis group, was the best-selling by combining the sales of the endothermic and the battery version. 2,177 were registered.

Fiat has increased sales compared to 2020 by 24 percent, thanks to the result of its subcompact. But even better went to Tesla (+ 150%). Hyundai, Kia and BMW also gained ground, with increases of less than 10 percent. Despite this, Seat, part of the Volkswagen group, won among the brands, with 5,286 registrations in September (a decline of 4 percent). The Spanish market 2021, after the first nine months, is still ahead of 2020 with + 8.8%; however, it drops by 33% compared to 2019.

The negative trend of Alfa Romeo is also confirmed in Spain, which lost 24 percent in September. Other brands of the Stellantis group also did not do much better, as Peugeot, Citroen and Opel also dropped. Sales in the electric segment (now with a 4.9% share) and plug-in hybrids (6.6%) increased. Diesel cars, on the other hand, account for only 18.4%, with a very sharp decline compared to 2020 when they approached 30% of the market.