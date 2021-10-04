The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2021 went to David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their discoveries of the receptors for temperature and touch but some experts are disappointed with the lack of recognition of who invented the underlying technique mRna anti-Covid vaccines.

“It is a great disappointment, perhaps time has also passed for this recognition”, comments Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, to Adnkronos Salute. “In the sense that, with what has happened in the last 2 years, not being reactive and not having the ability to give the prize to those who invented the technique behind mRna anti-Covid vaccines makes this award obsolete and anachronistic”, observes the expert.

Bassetti refers to Ugur Sahin, CEO of BioNTech, who together with his wife Özlem Türeci developed the mRna anti-Covid vaccine. “Today for him and his wife there are other more important awards and I say this as a scientist – underlines the infectious disease specialist – Whoever developed the mRna technology for the coronavirus vaccine has obtained more than one award, the great applause of the world because they saved the lives of millions of people. ”

“It seemed to me that” a Nobel Prize linked “to the Covid theme was more than deserved, but the Academy has its own rhythms and rituals, and the Swedes are rather cold even in the face of the pandemic”, Walter Ricciardi, councilor of the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza and Full Professor of General and Applied Hygiene at the Catholic University of Rome.