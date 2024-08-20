Mexico City.- The Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City, through the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor of the Capital, will file a complaint with the FGR against whoever is responsible for having attempted to detain, in an allegedly illegal manner, the former governor of Chihuahua, Javier Corral.

In a message to the media, Ulises Lara López, head of the capital’s Attorney General’s Office, reported that the Anti-Corruption Attorney General’s Office of the State of Chihuahua is not part of the collaboration agreement signed in 2012 between the former Attorney General’s Office of the Republic, the Attorney General’s Office of Military Justice, as well as the Attorney General’s Offices and Prosecutors’ Offices of the entities.

The Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office, which is a specialized autonomous body, is not subject to the mechanisms for reciprocal coordination and collaboration agreed upon by the institutions that signed it, and is not part of the organic structure of the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Chihuahua, the capital official added. Because of this, the arrest they sought to carry out last Thursday was illegal, said Lara.

As a result, he instructed the initiation of an investigation in which the Internal Affairs Unit and the Prosecutor’s Office for Crimes Committed by Public Servants and the FGR participate, for what is legally appropriate, he reported.

“In this regard, tomorrow, through the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor of Mexico City, we will file a complaint with the FGR against whoever is responsible for this flagrant violation of the Law,” he reported. Likewise, he said, agents of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office of Chihuahua carried out intelligence and investigation work in Mexico City territory two days before sending their request for collaboration, despite the fact that the same request requests authorization for its personnel to enter seven business days from August 14, in order to carry out investigations to comply with the arrest warrant. “The above translates into the fact that, clearly, the proceedings carried out by the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office of the state of Chihuahua were carried out outside the Law, that is, in an irregular manner and violating due process,” he said. Because they tried to comply with a court order without authorization or jurisdiction and they followed Corral without the corresponding authorization. He accused that all of this was orchestrated and planned in a malicious manner.