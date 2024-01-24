You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Juan Pablo Montoya.
COURTESY TO THE PRESS ARROW MCLAREN TEAM
Juan Pablo Montoya.
The former Colombian pilot will be awarded in the United States.
The former Colombian pilot Juan Pablo Montoya He is the great representative of the country in international motorsports. I pass him through the Formula 1, Nascar and the IndyCar Series They earned him fame and respect worldwide.
In the last hours, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum announced that Juan Pablo Montoya, With Tony Kanaan, will be included in the Hall of Fame for the class of 2024.
The 48-year-old former pilot was one of the most voted among the 14 nominees for the recognition that will take place in USA. More than 150 journalists, historians and motorsports participants chose him to receive this recognition.
TO Juan Pablo Montoya They will recognize your triumphs in the Indianapolis 500 in 2000 and 2015, and his long career in North American motorsports, in which he was also champion of CART in 1999.
The ceremony in which the new members of the Indianapolis Hall of Fame will take place on Thursday, May 23 at the Indiana Roof Ballroom, just three days before the 108th edition of Indy 500.
SPORTS
