The Syrian rebel forces led by the jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS), announced this Sunday the fall of the country’s capital, Damascus, after a lightning offensive of just one week that has caused the collapse of the Syrian president’s regime. , Bashar Al Assad.

The alliance of jihadists and Syrian rebels that leads eleven days advancing inexorably from the northwest of the country have announced that they have begun to enter the capital of Syria, Damascus, while the president of the country, Bashar al Assad has left the capital without knowing his destination.

The director of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, based in London and informants in the country, Rami Abdulrahman, has assured that it is a “freedom day for the Syrian people after the end of 54 years of Assad family rule in Syria”.

Specifically, he has informed the Dpa news agency, citing Syrian officials, that the president has left the capital, Damascus, without his destination being known. Previously, the Observatory reported that Syrian military forces They had abandoned the capital’s airport.

“Our forces began to enter Damascus”the Syrian rebel movement Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS), which leads the alliance, has published on telegram, and which had previously reported the “liberation” of other key cities such as Homs.

The insurgents announced that “Tyrant Bashar Al Assad has fled” and declared that the capital, Damascus, had been “liberated.”

“This is the moment that the displaced and the prisoners have been waiting for for a long time, the moment of return home and the moment of freedom after decades of oppression and suffering”declared the insurgents.

Türkiye’s support

The Military Operations Command, the alliance of jihadists and Syrian rebels backed by Türkiyeannounced this Sunday that they have entered the city of Deir Ezzor (east), where the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), led by the Kurdish militia People’s Protection Units (YPG), declared their takeover on Tuesday.

Last Tuesday, the FDS, dominated by kurdish units and backed by the international coalition against the Islamic State led by the United States, reported the takeover of seven towns in the Syrian province of Deir Ezzor.

“We confirm that our forces are responsible for protecting the population in the towns of Salhiya, Tabia, Hatla, Jesham, Mazlum and Huseiniya, in the eastern part of Deir Ezzor,” they said in a statement.

Türkiye has launched several military offensives with the support of rebels backed by Ankara against Kurdish-majority areas in the north and northeast of the country, arguing that it is acting against “terrorism.”

Furthermore, the Turkish authorities They have criticized the United States for its support of the SDF, the spearhead of the offensives against the Islamic State until the territorial defeat of its ‘caliphate’ in Syria in 2019. The SDF was responsible for the expulsion of the jihadist group from its last stronghold in the country, Baghuz , after months of offensive against the jihadist organization.

The offensive by rebels and jihadists is the first large-scale offensive since Erdogan and the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, agreed in 2020 a ceasefire after months of fighting. Moscow is one of the Syrian president’s main international supporters and its military intervention in 2015 allowed government forces to repel rebel advances and stabilize the fronts.