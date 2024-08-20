Linda Caicedothe Colombian star of the U-20 Women’s World Cup that will be held in Colombia from August 31 to September 22, arrived in the country on Monday to join the group of players working towards the World Cup.

The Real Madrid player completed the group of players called up by coach Carlos Paniagua, all from the teams in the Colombian league, who is finalising the details to decide which ones will compete in the World Cup.

Caicedo, who was on a few days of rest with his family, will now begin this new challenge with the tricolor jersey after having participated in the Paris Olympic Games.

Colombia, at full speed

The players selected for this micro-cycle of training are training in the town of Cajicá, near Bogotá, where they performed exercises with and without a ball, as well as strengthening exercises with bands.

The Colombian tournament, which will be held in Bogotá, Medellín and Cali, will be the first U-20 Women’s World Cup in which 24 teams participate, as previously 16 qualified. The 24 teams were divided into six groups of four. The top two teams from each group qualify for the round of 16, along with the four best third-placed teams.

Then there will be quarter-finals, semi-finals, a match for third place and the final. The qualified teams are: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Cameroon, Canada, Colombia (host country), Costa Rica, Fiji, France, Germany, Ghana, Japan, North Korea, South Korea, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Paraguay, Spain, United States and Venezuela.

