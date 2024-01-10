In total, 6,640 places will be offered in the Unified National Competition; event will be held in 220 cities

The Minister of Management and Innovation in Public Services, Esther Dweck, said this Wednesday (10.Jan.2024) that the registration fee for the CNU (Unified National Competition) will cost up to R$90. The amounts vary depending on the level of the position that will be offered.

Here is how much the registration fee will be charged:

vacancies middle level – R$60;

– R$60; vacancies higher level – R$90.

Dweck spoke about the subject in an interview with journalists. According to her, they will be exempt of the fee:

registered with CadÚnico;

bone marrow donors;

scholarship holders or former beneficiaries of Prouni (University for All Program); It is

students financed or who have already been covered by Fies (Higher Education Student Financing Fund).

Read other information:

registrations – from January 19 to February 9, 2024;

– from January 19 to February 9, 2024; how to sign up – “the candidate must access their account on the Gov.br platform. The Gov.br account guarantees the correct identification of each citizen who accesses government digital services. Then, you need to fill out the forms and attach the documents required in the notice. When registering, the candidate will choose between careers, which will be divided into eight thematic blocks. Each block brings together careers that have similarities between them. Registration must be made by the candidate himself and only through the Gov.br platform. All account levels will be accepted on the Gov.br platform (gold, silver or bronze)”;

– “the candidate must access their account on the Gov.br platform. The Gov.br account guarantees the correct identification of each citizen who accesses government digital services. Then, you need to fill out the forms and attach the documents required in the notice. When registering, the candidate will choose between careers, which will be divided into eight thematic blocks. Each block brings together careers that have similarities between them. Registration must be made by the candidate himself and only through the Gov.br platform. All account levels will be accepted on the Gov.br platform (gold, silver or bronze)”; exam date – May 5, 2024 in 220 cities in Brazil;

– May 5, 2024 in 220 cities in Brazil; who will administer the tests – the bank responsible is the Cesgranrio Foundation;

– the bank responsible is the Cesgranrio Foundation; when the results will be released – June 3, 2024;

– June 3, 2024; When those approved will be called – from August 5, 2024.

The expectation is that the notice for the Unified National Competition, with all the rules for applying the test, will be released this afternoon. The contest is popularly known as “Enem dos Concursos”.

In total, 6,640 vacancies will be offered to 21 public bodies. Of these, 5,948 are for higher-level positions and 692 for mid-level positions. Here's the complete presentation (PDF – 3 MB).

The competition will work with reserved places. Here's how it will happen:

people with disabilities – 5% of the total offered;

black people – 20% of the total;

indigenous people – 30% for Funai positions.

The tests will be held in 220 Brazilian cities. Three municipalities were included in the final stretch: Santos (SP), Petrópolis (RJ) and Blumenau (SC).

There are 8 thematic blocks for the distribution of vacancies:

There is an estimated impact of R$2 billion annualized. The amount is already foreseen in the 2024 Budget. These values, however, relate to the opening of 9,116 permanent positions, authorized by the ministry.

Here are the vacancies offered according to the organization: