Carlos Bacca did his part of the job: he scored the goal that partially tied Junior’s game against Colo Colo in the Copa Libertadores. But he also missed a couple of chances and the team also made defensive errors that cost them dearly.

The Barranquilla team lost 1-2 at home and said goodbye to the continental tournament, one of its objectives in the year of its centenary. He left a poor image and the fans have already taken aim at coach Arturo Reyes.

Bacca did not hide his anger and summed up what he feels as team captain. In statements to ESPN, the striker apologized to the fans with a lapidary phrase.

“Fucked, fucked because we had the hope of qualifying with our people. They scored two goals against us that we scored against ourselves, we gave them away,” said Bacca, visibly upset.

Asked how the lack of definition could have affected them, Bacca replied: “Maybe so, but we also have to keep a clean sheet. It’s everyone’s fault, we have to commit more. They scored against us again from a set piece,” he added.

Then he launched into a lapidary phrase: “What can we say: ask forgiveness from the people who come to support us, who despite everything continue to support us and we continue to do the same thing.”

For his part, coach Arturo Reyes analyzed that Junior lost the classification due to lack of efficiency. “We lost the series because we had seven, eight goal opportunities and we converted one, they were efficient. That was the difference, this is a tournament of few errors and few goals and the opportunities have to be converted,” he declared in a press conference.

Reyes referred to his continuity: “I have a contract until December. These players have earned their place here, they had a good first phase. We lacked efficiency, I insist,” he declared.

