Festivals The Lux Helsinki light art event starts on Wednesday

Lux Helsinki The light art event kicks off today, Wednesday, across the city and is open for the rest of the week.

The program has had to be changed somewhat due to the corona situation. The light art works are mainly located outdoors, and special attention has been paid to the public’s ability to keep distances, the organizers say.

From well-known buildings such as the Olympic Stadium and the Parliament House will be given a new look with light. The exhibition will also spread outside the city center.

The public is asked to arrive at the venue only in good health. The organizers recommend the use of masks in the vicinity of the works.

According to the organizers, the exhibition has usually attracted more than half a million visitors.