With so much innovation, sometimes there are details that escape and are only discovered when the “technology” is on the market. According to some reports, cats seem to like Starlink’s antennae. But what is the likely reason for cats to install themselves on Starlink’s antennas?

Like any antenna, Starlink’s are also used to receive signals, in this case the signal from SpaceX satellites in orbit. However, Starlink antennas are being “used” for other purposes! According to some information, due to the heat emitted by the antennas, cats have taken advantage of moments of comfort.

+ Musk says it negotiates Starlink’s broadband installation on planes

On twitter, a user by the name Aaron Taylor, left the following message “Starlink works great until the cats discover that the dish emits a little heat on cold days”.

A user in the United States even wet the satellite to cool it down, but overheating took it offline for 7 hours. When the user’s broadband Internet service was stopped, the Starlink device showed an error message that read: “Offline: thermal shutdown.” The disk “overheated” and “Starlink will turn on again after it cools down”.

We are already used to seeing the dishes of satellite dishes with a circular shape. This is the most natural and apparently the most efficient way to get the best reception and signal strength. However, Starlink has already presented its new access kit, where a new antenna is present. This has a completely different shape from what we are used to seeing and what is considered normal and more efficient.

