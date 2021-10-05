SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Deliveries of fertilizers in Brazil should reach a record 43.8 million tons in 2021, an increase of 8% compared to last year, estimated on Tuesday the consultancy StoneX.

With the heated agricultural market, the consultancy raised its projection. In April, the company projected 42.3 million tons.

According to the consultancy’s presentation, despite the expectation of a record demand, it is still a “conservative” delivery projection, which may be revised again, since imports are 12% higher from January to August.

Brazil imports a large part of its fertilizer consumption.

With an eye on the second corn crop, Brazilian producers have already acquired 39% of their fertilizer requirements for the first half of 2022, according to a StoneX survey, relatively in line with the history for the period.

(By Roberto Machel)

