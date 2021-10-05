Genoa – Yet another scandal hits the university world and the professor is among the twenty-four professors involved Massimo Galli. Ordinary of infectious diseases at the State University of Milan, one of the most esteemed and appreciated virologists by the public, in the front row in the fight against coronavirus, this morning he was reached by a guarantee notice. He is accused in various ways with thirty-two other teachers and researchers, of disturbed freedom of enchantments and false ideological in public act for having piloted – this is the accusation hypothesis – four of the thirteen public competitions that ended up under the lens of the Nas carabinieri .

What came to light in three years of investigations by the prosecutor, which this morning led to about thirty searches throughout Italy, is a “systematic conditioning of procedures” for the allocation of places in universities, with the involvement of some university professors from Pavia, Turin, Rome and Palermo in the selection boards. Procedures which, according to the investigations, “were carried out according to non-merit-based criteria, but aimed at favoring specific candidates through the prior” profiling “of the competition notices on the chosen one to be favored, and also thanks to the timely choice of compliant members of the competition commissions”.

Among the other teachers involved in the investigation and accused in various capacities of conspiracy, false ideology and auction disruption, the names of professors Giovanni Di Perri, full professor at the Department of Medical Sciences in Turin, Massimo Andreoni, full professor of Infectious Diseases at the Department of Medicine, stand out of systems in Tor Vergata, Rome, and Guido Angelo Cavaletti, full professor of Human Anatomy and Vice Rector for Research at the Bicocca in Milan.

The first charge brought against Galli, by the deputy prosecutor Maurizio Romanelli with prosecutors Luigi Furno and Carlo Scalas, concerns a procedure announced in June 2019 for a post of full-time professor of the second tier at the‘State University in Skin Diseases, infectious and digestive systems in the Department of Biomedical and Clinical Sciences of the Sacco hospital. As chairman of the commission, Galli would have conditioned the entire procedure in order to penalize the candidate Massimo Puoti, through evaluation criteria of the scores that in February 2020 favored his “protégé”, Agostino Riva. In this case, the scientist is also accused of false ideology because he falsified the minutes of the commission’s meeting on February 14, 2020: the scores attributed to the candidates would have been the result of what was subsequently agreed with Riva.

The second episode, dates back to June 2020, and concerns the selection procedure for hiring four biologist executives for a fixed term for eight months to be assigned to the Infectious Disease Unit of the Sacco. This result, however, would not be perfected because “strongly opposed by another scientist, Maria Rita Gismondo, who had threatened to report him. Among the accusations against Galli there is also the criminal association.

In the proceedings there is also a competition announced for a post of full professor in General and Applied Hygiene, nursing sciences and statistics banned in April 2020 and won by Gianguglielmo Zehender: the position would have been cut out on the suspect “by having a medallion prepared that could favor him” and “distance” the other aspirants. Finally, Galli is accused of false ideology also in relation to a competition for second-tier professor at the University of Turin announced in July 2020, together with professor Giovanni Di Perri. Who today says: “I am surprised and I reject any accusation.”