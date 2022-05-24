Almost all automobile enthusiasts dream of own a Ferrari. The Rossa di Maranello is for many the desire for a lifetime or more simply a utopia to be caressed and admired on the road. Passion, however, can sometimes push us to pursue this dream in the most disparate ways, perhaps by working with our own hands to create something that can approach one of the Cavallino racing cars. With these assumptions, a replica of one is born Ferrari F40 which has been in the gestation phase for over 10 years, the result of hours and hours of work by the Brazilian Renato Castilho, a Carioca entrepreneur who has realized his love for one of the most iconic models of the Italian car manufacturer by building a faithful reproduction with his own hands.

The copy of the F40 was made using some original parts purchased over the years, fiberglass elements and iron sheets. This special car is obviously not driven by the V8 engine of the Cavallino, a 2.9-liter turbo engine capable of delivering 478 HP at 7000 rpm and 577 Nm at 4000 rpm but a V6 unit derived from a Ford F-250 capable of unleashing a power of 400 hp at 4500 rpm and 510 Nm of maximum torque at 2250 rpm, combined with rear-wheel drive and a 5-speed manual gearbox. The Brazilian entrepreneur evaluated different approaches in the course of his work, starting from the initial idea of ​​buying a chassis and bodywork from a workshop specialized in replicas but he was not satisfied with the first prototype and so he decided to carry out all the I work alone, studying specific processing techniques for this type of intervention.

Based on a 1:12 scale model of the Ferrari F40 he has thus carried out his ambitious project over the years, spending to date a figure of approximately R $ 300,000, € 58,118 at current exchange rates. Castilho himself reiterated that he had carried on the work without worrying about the cost but with the sole thought of wanting to see his personal replica of the iconic Ferrari F40 on the road.