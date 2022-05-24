Sinaloa.- Under the shade of a tree they take classes students of New Creation State High School in the Santa Teresa subdivision, in Mazatlan.

Classrooms are not enough for everyone the students of the campus and 45 young people have to work outdoors, but with the high temperatures it already becomes difficult, highlighted the director, Carlos Moyeda Sánchez.

After the pandemic there was an overcrowding of students and two groups do not have a classroom.

The school management was enabled so that one group worked there and the other is under the shade of a mango tree. While the management desk is located under the stairs, the teacher added.

The students ask the authority for support so that they have a concrete classroom. The school It has been founded for 11 yearsstarted in tejabanes in the previous government a module was made but insufficient for the demand that the school has.

He added that for this next school year, there is a waiting list of 40 spaces to enter high school, which would generate another need.

Three classrooms will be required, and the works on the campus will be completed that were pending. The director accused the current government of being negligent, the request is made over and over again with no response.